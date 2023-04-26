UrduPoint.com

Atif Haleem Appoints As New Chairman Of PBF In KP

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Atif Haleem appoints as new chairman of PBF in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Former President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Peshawar Muhammad Atif Haleem had been appointed as Provincial Chairman of the Pakistan business Forum (PBF) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A notification issued here on Wednesday said that he has replaced Umer Masood ur Rehman.

Talking to the media, newly appointed PBF KP Chairman said, "The future of Pakistan lies in economic diplomacy and outreach to the world, adding Pakistan must reorient the thrust of its diplomatic efforts towards the economic benefit and prosperity of the masses.

" He said, "Economic Diplomacy is not just a buzzword, but a blueprint to leverage our diplomatic assets in the service of our development agenda." "A serious shift towards increasing trade and investment stakes of regional partners may well be the only answer to reviving growth and stability," he said.

"It is a real test for the leadership to maturely and sensibly manage this transition from a security-led engagement to leveraging the regional economic potential for shared prosperity and the possibility of catching up with the income levels of emerging Asia."

