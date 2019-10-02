(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Atif Ikram Sheikh has been elected Chairman Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) for the year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) Atif Ikram Sheikh has been elected Chairman Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) for the year 2019-20.Chief Election Commissioner of PVMA announced this at the Annual General Meeting of the association held at a local hotel.

According to the announcement, Atif Ikram Sheikh was elected as Chairman, Sheikh Basit Akram was elected Senior Vice Chairman and Rana Muhammad Arsalan Khan elected Vice Chairman of PVMA.The members of executive committee include Atif Ikram Sheikh, Sh.

Amjad Rasheed, Shahbaz Majeed, Awais Karni, Shoaid Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Khawaja Arif Qasim, Mian Muhammad Ashfaq, Rana Tahir Iqbal, Ch. Tasaddaq Rasool, Arsalan Khan, Sheikh Faiz Ahmed, Rana Ibrahim, Waheed Ch. ,Inam Bari, Amin Abdullah, Asif Saeed, Haseeb ur Rehman, Sheikh Basit Akram, Arshad Hai, and Sheikh Nauman Ayaz.