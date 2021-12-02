Atif Khan chairs meeting on development projects in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting on progress and funding for development projects in Mardan.

The meeting held Planning and Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was attended by member provincial assembly, Zahir Shah Toru, Secretary Planning and Development , Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan and other concerned officials.

The meeting discussed in detailed Mardan mega park, various flyovers and other development projects.