Atif Khan Directs Completion Of Food Department's Digitization

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Food, Science & Information Technology, Sports and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Atif Khan directed the authorities concerned for timely completion of the digitization of the Food Department to prevent corruption and ensure transparency in the department

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding various projects of the Food Department here on Tuesday. Besides, Secretary Food, Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Food Kashif Jilani and other authorities concerned also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were given detailed briefing regarding progress on the digitization project, supply of subsidized food and Insaf Food Card scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Food, Science & Information Technology and Sports & Youth Affairs, Atif Khan said that the supply of subsidized flour is continued to all districts, saying the government is spending a hefty amount of Rs.35 billion on provision of subsidized flour to the people.

He directed the authorities of the Food Department for keep strict monitoring of the supply of subsidized flour and utilization of all available resources for facilitation and provision of relief to the people.

In this connection, he said Insaf Food Scheme would be launched soon for which a fund of Rs.26 billion has been allocated. Under the scheme an amount of Rs.2100 would be paid to one million families on a monthly basis.

