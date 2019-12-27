Atif Khan for discovering new tourist destinations in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhunkhwa Minister for Tourism, Sports and Culture Muhammad Atif Khan has said the Tourism Department making efforts to discover new tourist destinations in the province.

In an interview with Chinese journalist at his residence in Mardan, the senior minister said the the present government has taken key steps for promotion of tourism and allocated funds for the sector in its current financial year development fund. In addition, World Bank and Asian Development Bank money would also be spent in that regard.

He said the upcoming technological revolution, under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would also be proved helpful in promotion of the tourism.

He said it was the time to form a strategy to showcase the positive image of Pakistan for the attraction of foreign tourists.

Atif Khan said Pakistan was rich in historical and beautiful natural landscapes. Pakistan has also become the best country in terms of religious tourism, he said and added "Pakistan is best for tourism due to restoration of peace." Due to the initiatives taken by the present federal government, an American magazine has termed Pakistan one of the best tourist destinations in the world for 2020, he mentioned.

The number of tourists coming to Pakistan from around the world was being increased.

Later, the Chinese journalists also took keen interest in Buddhist Archaeological Museum besides introducing religious tourism.