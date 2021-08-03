UrduPoint.com

Atif Khan Inaugurates Plantation Drive In Mardan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Atif Khan inaugurates plantation drive in Mardan

Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan on Tuesday inaugurated monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan on Tuesday inaugurated monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Habibullah Arif, member Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toro and officers of the forest department were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Khan said that a target to plant 12,000 saplings on daily basis was set under clean and green campaign.

He called on people to join the plantation drive by planting at least two trees so that the targets set at national level for tree plantation could easily be achieved.

The minister said that plantation target has been increased from one million to 10 million in Mardan.

He said the provincial government has achieved the target of one billion tree project in the last five years, which was appreciated and recognised at international level.

Atif Khan said that inflation was problem of entire country due to corruption of previous governments and PTI government was trying to control it through austerity measures and prudent fiscal and economic policies.

