PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Atif Khan has praised the verdict of the Supreme Court, which upheld the constitution and directed the Election Commission to hold elections within 90 days.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Atif Khan emphasized that every citizen has the right to vote and choose their representatives, and this fundamental right cannot be denied to anyone.

He also criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for allegedly trying to evade holding elections due to the fear of defeat.

"The PDM is running away from the elections because they know that they cannot win. They are afraid of facing the people's mandate and have resorted to every possible tactic to postpone the elections," Atif Khan said.

He further added that the PTI is confident of winning the upcoming elections and coming into power once again.