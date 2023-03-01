UrduPoint.com

Atif Khan Lauds Supreme Court's Verdict On Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Atif Khan lauds Supreme Court's verdict on elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Atif Khan has praised the verdict of the Supreme Court, which upheld the constitution and directed the Election Commission to hold elections within 90 days.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Atif Khan emphasized that every citizen has the right to vote and choose their representatives, and this fundamental right cannot be denied to anyone.

He also criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for allegedly trying to evade holding elections due to the fear of defeat.

"The PDM is running away from the elections because they know that they cannot win. They are afraid of facing the people's mandate and have resorted to every possible tactic to postpone the elections," Atif Khan said.

He further added that the PTI is confident of winning the upcoming elections and coming into power once again.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives contribution to UNHCR pushes t ..

39 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Ste ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Steering Committee

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theate ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theater Authority

54 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UA ..

President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UAE Media Council’, headed by ..

1 hour ago
 Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

1 hour ago
 Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for P ..

Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.