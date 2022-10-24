ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Tanzara Art Gallery (TAG) will showcase the work of prominent artist Atif Khan in an exhibition titled "Tales of the Heart" to be held on October 27 (Thursday).

Vice Chancellor National College of Arts will inaugurate the exhibition which will continue till November 09.

Atif has successfully built a niche for himself in the local as well as the international art market. His work interweaves Islamic miniature painting with modern geometric design and popular culture.

The artist successfully creates mysterious narratives through his juxtapositions of Mughal era figures within mandala-like landscapes. As a contemporary image maker, Khan pushes his artistic limits through varied artistic thoughts and visuals explorations of social-political and culture issues.

He has built a unique visual vocabulary of interweaving storytelling that addresses itself through a soul searching process.

Atif khan's work has been widely exhibited home and abroad and is part of private and public collection worldwide.

He is recipient of numerous prestigious international awards and has participated in workshops and residencies locally and globally.

Khan's work has been part of collections namely at the 'Bradford Museum, UK, Aga Khan Museum, Toronto, Canada, Sharjah Art Museum UAE, and Islamic Museum of Australia' Melbourne, Australia.

He has several solo shows to his credit in Pakistan, UK, Jordan, Switzerland and India as well as participated in numerous group shows. In 2015 he won the Lahore Biennale foundations Open Call competition and developed the monumental sites specific installation 'City within a City' at the Chowk Istanbul in Lahore, Pakistan.

Along his artistic practice, Khan is Faculty member at the prestigious National College of Art in Lahore, Pakistan since 2005 and serving as Assistant Professor in the department of fine arts.