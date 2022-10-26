UrduPoint.com

Atif Khan's Work To Be Displayed In Exhibition Titled "Tales Of The Heart"

Published October 26, 2022

Atif Khan's work to be displayed in exhibition titled "Tales of the Heart"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Tanzara Art Gallery (TAG) will showcase the work of noted artist Atif Khan in an exhibition titled "Tales of the Heart" on Thursday (October 27). Vice Chancellor National College of Arts will inaugurate the exhibition which will continue till November 09.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Noshi Qadir, curator of Tanzara Art Gallery (TAG) said as a contemporary image maker, Khan pushes his artistic limits through varied artistic thoughts and visuals explorations of social-political and culture issues. The work of the noted artist Atif Khan interweaves Islamic miniature painting with modern geometric design and popular culture which successfully creates mysterious narratives through his juxtapositions of Mughal era figures within mandala-like landscapes, she said and added that through his unique art work, Atif Khan had built a unique visual vocabulary of interweaving storytelling that addresses itself through a soul searching process.

Noshi Qadir said that Atif Khan's work had been widely exhibited home and abroad and was part of private and public collection worldwide.

He is recipient of numerous prestigious international awards and has participated in workshops and residencies locally and globally, she added.

Atif Khan's work has been part of collections namely at the 'Bradford Museum, UK, Aga Khan Museum, Toronto, Canada, Sharjah Art Museum UAE, and Islamic Museum of Australia' Melbourne, Australia.

He has several solo shows to his credit in Pakistan, UK, Jordan, Switzerland and India as well as participated in numerous group shows. In 2015 he won the Lahore Biennale foundations Open Call competition and developed the monumental sites specific installation 'City within a City' at the Chowk Istanbul in Lahore, Pakistan.

Along his artistic practice, Khan is faculty member at the prestigious National College of Art in Lahore, Pakistan since 2005 and serving as Assistant Professor in the Department of Fine Arts.

