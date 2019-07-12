UrduPoint.com
Atif Zaman Confesses To Murdering Mureed, Khizar Over Abduction Threats For Family

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:56 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) Atif Zaman, the accused in Bol news anchor Mureed Abbas murder case has given his confessional statement.

In his statement, Atif said that he had been receiving abduction threats for his wife and son.

He said that business partners Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat had threatened him of kidnapping his wife and kids if he is not able to make their payment.

Atif said that he was frustrated and angry over these threats, adding that his wife and son are his entire world.

Shocked at these threats, he decided to send his family to native village in Balakot. He then planned to murder five of his partners.

He said that used to get people to trust him by employing technical antics and faced immense financial crunch after the smuggled goods were confiscated. He had to spend hefty amount of money to retrieve them.

This had caused him to fail to return the due profits to his business partners on time which in turn had made them lose their trust in him, Zaman stated in his statement.

Frustrated with the situation and abduction threats for his wife and son, Atif took this extreme step.

Police said that Zaman made 35 calls to different business partners and arranged meetings at different locations in Clifton and Bukhari Commercial.

Only five, however, confirmed that they could meet him.

Another business partner, Khizar Hayat, was called to meet him near a chai dhaba at Chota Bukhari. Khizar was standing near a stall when Atif opened fire on him and killed him.

He then went to meet Mureed Abbas, who was waiting for him at their office at a building in Bukhari, and killed him too.

