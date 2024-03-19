Atleast Two Killed, One Injured In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Two persons lost their lives due to a car collision, while one sustained injuries in a road accident near Taranda Muhammad Panah interchange at Liaqat Pur on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Two persons lost their lives due to a car collision, while one sustained injuries in a road accident near Taranda Muhammad Panah interchange at Liaqat Pur on Tuesday.
According to rescue officials, the body and injured persons were removed to nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.
Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which reached on the spot and looked out the rescue activities.
The accident was said to be caused by carelessness and over-speeding of both of the drivers, as per the initial enquiry.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money
Crackdown against profiteers intensified
PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain
SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts
Two women killed in separate accidents
Young man shot dead in target killing
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff4 minutes ago
-
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money9 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers intensified9 minutes ago
-
Two women killed in separate accidents9 minutes ago
-
Young man shot dead in target killing15 minutes ago
-
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln15 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison15 minutes ago
-
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan: The land of dates29 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders held3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets all communities celebrating Nowruz3 minutes ago