Atleast two killed, one injured in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Two persons lost their lives due to a car collision, while one sustained injuries in a road accident near Taranda Muhammad Panah interchange at Liaqat Pur on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, the body and injured persons were removed to nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which reached on the spot and looked out the rescue activities.

The accident was said to be caused by carelessness and over-speeding of both of the drivers, as per the initial enquiry.

Further investigation was underway.