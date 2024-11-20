ATM Cards Fraud Accused Arrested In Layyah
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 05:21 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A man allegedly involved in depriving common citizens of their hard-earned money through stealthily replacing their ATM cards, mostly villagers, was arrested by Layyah police, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
Police sources said, the accused, identified as Mujahid Iqbal, a resident of Shadan Lond, Dera Ghazi Khan, had been arrested and the police were investigating. The accused used to stay outside the ATM machine booths, select his prey, and offer his help. After withdrawal, he would keep the original card with him and give the card holder some other card and later would withdraw money using the original card.
The City Police Layyah appealed to people to visit police station and identify the accused.
APP/shn
