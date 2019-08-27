ATM service being launched in Post Office

(@imziishan)

Director General Pakistan Post, Dr Naseer Ahmad Khan has said that ATM service is being launched in the post office this year and services would further improved to facilitate the masses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General Pakistan Post , Dr Naseer Ahmad Khan has said that ATM service is being launched in the post office this year and services would further improved to facilitate the masses.

Addressing the ceremony of distribution of motorcycles was attended by Postmaster General Hafiz Zafar Ali Malik, Deputy Postmaster General Ijaz Ahmed Khokhar, Chief Postmaster Aqleem Hussain and other officers.

The Director General said that steps are being taken to revamp the postal services and to integrate with all the requirements of the new era.

He said that pick-up services have been provided in eleven cities. Same Day Delivery service has been launched in several cities. EMS Plus service has been launched for 150 countries for delivery in 72 hours so that the public can also benefit from the fastest international services.

He said that Pakistan Post has surpassed all in achieving the financial goals and this is a manifestation of public confidence. Dr Naseer Ahmad Khan said that the Postmen are the backbone of the Pakistan Post who can play a vital role in the development and good reputation of the department. The distribution of motorcycles will continue in the future. The distribution will be accelerated and significantly improved and soon more motorcycles will be distributed across the country due to which services, speed and accuracy of Postmen will be improved significantly.

Dr. Naseer Ahmad Khan Director General also planted a tree in the GPO compound.