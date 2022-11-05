ATM skimming gang smashed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Tarkhanwala police claimed on Saturday to have busted a gang of ATM skimming and recovered sophisticated equipment, batteries, ATM plain cards, mobile phones and hand cash from their possession.

The six-member ATM skimmers group comprising two men and four women was involved in several ATM fraud cases.

Police revealed that the accused used their IT skills in criminal activities to deprive citizens of their valuable assets.

Tarkhanwala police have registered cases against fraudulent and further investigation was in progress.

District Police Officer Sargodha, Muhammad Tariq Aziz appreciated the performanceof raiding police team.