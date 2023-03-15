ATMC cancels bails of four passport office employees

Anti-Terrorism and Migration Court (ATMC) here on Wednesday cancelled post-arrest bails of four employees of the Regional Passport Office who have been charged with forging passports for Afghan nationals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Terrorism and Migration Court (ATMC) here on Wednesday cancelled post-arrest bails of four employees of the Regional Passport Office who have been charged with forging passports for Afghan nationals.

The decision has been taken by the ATMC headed by Special Judge Rajab Ali after hearing arguments by Assistant Director Legal, Anti-Corruption Circle Junaid Alam and Investigation Officer Naheed Bilal.

It was found that a total of twenty (20) cases have been lodged against the nominated employees.

The designations and Names of detained officials working in the Regional Passport Office are Superintendent Mian Majid Ali Shah, Lower Division Clerk Aamir Rohit, Lower Division Clerk Faisal Shabbir and Data Entry Operator Mian Imad.