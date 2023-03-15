UrduPoint.com

ATMC Cancels BBA Of Four Passport's Employees

March 15, 2023

Anti-Terrorism and Migration Court (ATMC) here on Wednesday cancelled the bail before arrest (BBA) of four employees of the Regional Passport Office allegedly involved in forging passports for Afghan nationals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Terrorism and Migration Court (ATMC) here on Wednesday cancelled the bail before arrest (BBA) of four employees of the Regional Passport Office allegedly involved in forging passports for Afghan nationals.

The decision was made by Special Judge Rajab Ali after hearing arguments by Assistant Director Legal, Anti-Corruption Circle Junaid Alam and Investigation Officer Naheed Bilal. It was found that a total of twenty (20) cases had been lodged against the nominated employees.

The designations and Names of officials working in the Regional Passport Office are Superintendent Mian Majid Ali Shah, Lower Division Clerk Aamir Rohit, Lower Division Clerk Faisal Shabbir, and Data Entry Operator Mian Imad.

