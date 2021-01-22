Atmosphere conducive for holding Pak-Afghan Games: Additional Chief Secretary KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The atmosphere is conducive for holding Pak-Afghan Games which help strengthen our brotherly ties besides providing due opportunities to the youth of both countries to get much needed international exposure.

This was stated by Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir while talking to media persons here on Friday during his visit at the inauguration of the Boxing event jointly organized by Pakistan Boxing Council and Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was ready to host these Games. Shakeel Qadir said that such Games would help the youth of both Pakistan and Afghanistan to compete against each other and get much needed international exposure.

He said involving youth in healthy sports facilities and promotion of sports were one of the top priorities of the government. He also appreciated Pakistan Boxing Council for holding such event in which professional and international pugilists from Pakistan and Afghanistan were taking part in 12 different weight categories including light weight, featherweight, super Bantamweight, super featherweight, feature weight, welterweight, super welterweight, light heavyweight, super featherweight and heavyweight.

Accompanied with Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, District Sports Officer Peshawar Tehseen Ullah, Administrator Shah Faisal, Shakeel Qadir said that there was more potential of sporting activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan and that should be explore for the betterment of the youth .

The additional chief secretary visited Peshawar Sports Complex and formally inaugurated the boxing event where in 12 boxers from Afghanistan including Yama Saqi, Mahabat, Khalid Safi, Tariq Ahmad, Hamid Safi, Atiq Ullah, Abdullah Umer, Abdul Wali, Saleem, Akbar Dilsoz, Taimur Khan and Rehan are participating.

The Pakistan boxers comprising Umair Zafar, Zubair Khan, Shams-ur-Rehman, Wajid Ali, Sajid, Muhammad Usman, Rafiullah, Raza Ullah, Muhammad Abdullah and Said Mohammad.

Earlier, Shakeel Qadir formally inaugurated the boxing event and later on had a full round of the Peshawar Sports Complex. Director Development Niamat Ullah Khan and other personalities were present.

There are 48 international events organized by Pakistan Boxing Council, Secretary Pakistan Boxing Council Kaleem Ahmad Azad informed ACS Shakeel Qadir.

He said, currently 110 international professional male and 18 female boxers were affiliated with Pakistan Boxing Council (PBC) and were constantly taking part in various international events.

The additional chief secretary said that the provincial government had started projects worth Rs 4.5 billion for the promotion and development of sports.

He said tourism was among the priorities of the government. These projects will provide the best facilities to the players and will further develop the sports.

Replying to a question, he said that the project of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar had also been reviewed. He said construction work was in full swing over Hayatabad Cricket ground and after completion Peshawar would become the city having two international standard cricket ground facilities up to the standard setup by International Cricket Council (ICC).

He said "unfortunately. we have missed hosting PSL-6 matches in Peshawar but by next year with the grace of Almighty Allah Peshawar city will be hosting PSL and other international cricket matches." The Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan is very keen in bringing international cricketing events to Peshawar besides other sporting events.

He said that plans had also been made for integrated districts and several projects worth Rs 7.5 had been approved billion.

In response to a question, Shakeel Qadir said that Pak-Afghan were also interested in hosting the Games and if given the opportunity, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would host the Games.