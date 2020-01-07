UrduPoint.com
Atmosphere Of Betterment For Democracy Starts In Country: Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 03:56 PM

Atmosphere of betterment for democracy starts in country: Railway minister Sheikh Rashid

Railway minister Sheikh Rashid has said the atmosphere of betterment for democracy has started in the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Railway minister Sheikh Rashid has said the atmosphere of betterment for democracy has started in the country.He said this while reacting to approval of services act amendment bills from National Assembly here Tuesday.

He went on to say all the political parties have demonstrated unique responsibility and now the atmosphere of betterment for democracy has begun.He held the entire nation stands with the army and it is a good omen.

The opposition parties have shown utmost national responsibility by supporting the bills. This process will further strengthen democracy in the country.Services act amendment bills on extension in service tenure of chiefs of all the three services have been approved with majority in National Assembly.

