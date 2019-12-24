Atmosphere of fear continues to prevail in IOK amid lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :An atmosphere of fear and uncertainty continues to prevail in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions as New Delhi-imposed military lockdown entered 142nd running day, today, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions under Section 144 are in place amid huge presence of Indian forces.

Prepaid mobile phone, text messaging and internet services continue to remain shut in the Valley.

In this grim situation, the residents of the Kashmir Valley continue to express their resentment against India's anti-Kashmir moves by observing civil disobedience. As part of this movement, the people keep their businesses shut and stay away from schools and offices. Shops only open for few hours in the morning and evening. Public transport also remains off the roads to a large extent.