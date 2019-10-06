ATP roundup: Djokovic reaches into Japan Open final

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th October, 2019) Top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic reached his fifth final of the season on Saturday, beating David Goffin of Belgium 6-3, 6-4 at the Rakuten Japan Open in Tokyo?Millman reached the final by beating American Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the other semifinal.

He will be shooting for his first career title.Djokovic has beaten Millman in both of their previous meetings.