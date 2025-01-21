ATR Flights Between Multan-Islamabad Suspend Due To Low Passenger: Azam Tarar
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the suspension of ATR flights on the Multan-Islamabad route was due to low passenger load and the un-suitability of smaller aircraft for commercial viability.
Replying to Calling Attention Notice in the Senate Session on Tuesday, he emphasized that, similar to the Lahore-Islamabad route, the ATR aircraft were not efficient enough to handle the demand, leading to their suspension.
Senator Azam informed the upper house that the aviation sector was undergoing significant reforms, with the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) being a key aspect of the process. "The privatization of PIA is moving forward, and we expect positive developments in the coming months. The new business model will include both domestic and international operations, which will bring much-needed improvements," he assured.
Speaking about the importance of budget airlines and smaller aircraft for routes with lower passenger traffic, he noted that proposals were being prepared for the introduction of such airlines on routes with lower demand but profitable potential. He acknowledged the significant contributions of the diasporas from southern Punjab to the economy and reassured that no one region would be left behind.
"Southern Punjab is vital to Pakistan's economy, and the government recognizes its importance. There will be no sense of deprivation, as we aim to connect all regions effectively," he stated.
On the matter of Lahore-Islamabad connectivity, he mentioned that despite criticisms, Lahore remained a key part of the country’s transportation network, with flights continuing to serve the city.
He also pointed out the improvements made during the tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, where the Islamabad-Multan motorway connection made travel easier and more comfortable. "The motorway has reduced travel time significantly, and we are working on restoring flight operations between Lahore and Islamabad, as well as Lahore and Multan," he added.
The Minister also acknowledged the proposals submitted regarding new routes, such as the Najaf sector and others, assuring that the Ministry of Aviation would consider these suggestions. "I will forward these proposals to the aviation department and the relevant ministers for further review. We are committed to improving connectivity and service in the aviation sector, and I am confident that you will see positive changes in the coming months," Senator Tarar concluded.
