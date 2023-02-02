UrduPoint.com

Atrocities In IIOJK Must End Now, Says Director FED

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 11:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Director Colleges Federal Directorate of education (FDE) Aftab Tariq on Thursday said the atrocities by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir must come to an end as Kashmiri students acquire knowledge under the "shadow of gun".

Speaking at the Kashmir Solidarity Day's event held at Model College F-11-3, he urged the international peace organizations to play their due role to end the atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Pakistani people always stand with Kashmiri brothers," said the director.

The event was presided by Principal Farah Hamid.

In the Azadi Kashmir painting competition held in the college, the first prize was won by Haya Khan and Muhammad Ayan, while the second prize recipients were Aqsa Abid, Usman Zafar, and the third prize was won by Humaima Altaf and Muhammad Musa.

