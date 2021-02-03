Atrocities on women in Indian Occupied Kashmir continue unabated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Women empowerment is still a debatable issue in India as women are still treated as a second class citizen especially in state like Jammu and Kashmir and the reasons for her vulnerability are illiteracy, customs, traditions, poverty, ignorance, her own lack of interest and motivation.

Her lack of interest in her own political empowerment leads to such governmental policies, which lack proper insight and direction. It is important for the empowerment of women that the women actively participate in the political process of the nation.

The Kashmir conflict has affected tens of thousands of Kashmiri people for almost 74years, making their existence subservient to military decisions taken by the Indian state.

They know no other lifestyle except for the one that has been constructed by the decades-old conflict.

The conversations on Kashmir have almost always been dominated by India or Pakistan's political perspective, with little or no thought spared for rampant human rights abuses and the suffocating military presence in Indian Occupied Kashmir, which has one of the largest troop deployments in the world intricately spread across the disputed region.

What gets lost amidst this blatant black-and-white narrative are the voices of women. They have been reduced to mere emotional victims, whilst they have made a significant contribution to the Kashmiri resistance against Indian state brutalities.

Human Rights Activist Noreen Raza on Wednesday said that people belonging to different strata of society would express solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' which is marked on February 5 every year.

Talking to APP, she said in the Federal capital one minute silence will be observed at 10.00 am to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir.

Adding she said rallies, public meetings and seminars will also be held across the country including Azad Kashmir to draw the attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

She lauded Kashmiri youth's struggle for freedom in Kashmir. She reiterated that Pakistan will continue its support for the Kashmiris adding that it was our firm belief that the Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle.

