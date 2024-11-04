Open Menu

ATS Conducts Recruitment Test For Cadet Colleges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Aror Testing Services (ATS) of Aror University Sukkur conducted the recruitment test for various Cadet Colleges across Sindh.

The test was held on the university premises, where extensive arrangements were made to facilitate both candidates.

According to the release on Monday, the university provided comprehensive safety measures, including the presence of Rescue 1122 teams, an Emergency mobile Health unit, police security, and a general physician to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Aror University, Prof Dr Zahid Hussain Khand took an active role in inspecting the facilities and arrangements, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to delivering a quality assessment process. His involvement ensured the university's dedication to creating a fair and conducive testing environment.

Dr Khand expressed his gratitude for the hard work and professionalism of the ATS Team involved, acknowledging their efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Test.

