Atta Asks PTI Leadership To Avoid Politics Of Agitation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2022 | 12:19 AM

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday asked the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid politics of agitation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday asked the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid politics of agitation in the country.

While talking to a private television channel, he said the PTI leaders should not use the Names of high-profile people to gain political benefits.

Imran Khan didn't have the candidates to contest elections, he said, adding that the PTI had lost popularity among the masses due to weak policies.

Heavy subsidy given by the previous government had damaged the economy, he stated.

He said that PML-N led government was fully capable to address the issues confronting the nation. All out-efforts were being made to streamline the system, he added.

In reply to a question about elections in the Punjab Assembly for chief ministership, he said the PML-N had full support of its members and Hamza Shehbaz would continue work as the CM Punjab.

