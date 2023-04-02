Atta blames PTI for 'damaging economy'

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Atta Tarar on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) former government was responsible for damaging the economic sector of Pakistan.

Imran's party had made tough agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the people were facing problems due to weak policies introduced by the PTI regime.

Next elections should be held in October's second week, he suggested. He said that the government was engaged in compiling the data by conducting a census and after completing the process, the ECP would organize elections in a transparent manner. The government would provide all required facilities to the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding free and fair elections in October, he added.