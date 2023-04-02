UrduPoint.com

Atta Blames PTI For 'damaging Economy'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Atta blames PTI for 'damaging economy'

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Atta Tarar on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) former government was responsible for damaging the economic sector of Pakistan.

Imran's party had made tough agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the people were facing problems due to weak policies introduced by the PTI regime.

Next elections should be held in October's second week, he suggested. He said that the government was engaged in compiling the data by conducting a census and after completing the process, the ECP would organize elections in a transparent manner. The government would provide all required facilities to the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding free and fair elections in October, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan October Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring glo ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring global, Arab sports icons, cultur ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autis ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autism awareness campaign

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut ..

Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut of 500,000 bpd from May to ye ..

1 hour ago
 UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd ..

UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd from May through year-end: Su ..

3 hours ago
 Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to ..

Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.