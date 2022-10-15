Atta Chakki Owners Association called off strike

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Atta Chakki Owners Association called off their strike for 3 days after assurance from Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeemur Rehman Memon to fulfill their demands.

The association's President Haji Muhammad Memon informed on Friday that after observing strike for 2 days, the chakkis would reopen on Saturday.

He claimed that an overwhelming majority of the residents buy flour from chakkis and denial of due share of wheat stock would affect the ordinary people.

He said that they have called off their strike for 3 days on the assurance by the Commissioner that their grievances would be solved.