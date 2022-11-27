UrduPoint.com

Atta Chakki Owners Association Set Up Stall In Phuleli

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Atta Chakki Owners Association set up stall in Phuleli

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Atta Chakki Owners Welfare Association set up a stall in Phuleli area here on Sunday where flour produced from the Sindh Government subsidized wheat was sold at Rs 80 per kilogram.

The association's president Haji Muhammad Memon informed that 3,600 bags of 5 kg and 10 kg each were sold at the prices of Rs 400 and Rs 800 to the people.

"If the Sindh food Department provides adequate quantities of wheat to the chakkis we will ensure that the people get flour at cheaper rates in comparison to the prevailing prices in the market," he said.

According to the association's president, the chakkis in Hyderabad which received wheat from the Food Department were selling flour at reduced rates to the people.

He informed that the association would set up a similar stall in the Kohsar area of Latiafbad on November 28.

The association's Vice President Farooq Rathor, General Secretary Haji Najamuddin Chohan and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

