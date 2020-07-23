Atta chakki owners demand for releasing wheat quota to stabilize flour prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Atta Chakki Owners Association Thursday demanded to release wheat quota to flour mills and atta chakkis so that flour prices could be stabilized.

Addressing a press conference here at local press club, association's senior vice president Haji Mohammad Memon, general secretary Haji Haroon Arain and others said prices of 100 kg wheat bag had increased to Rs. 5000 from Rs.

3300 as a result of which flour prices soared in Hyderabad region.

They threatened if wheat prices could not come down they would stop purchasing wheat resulting in a flour crisis in the city.

They suggested that ban on inter district movement of wheat may immediately be waived off so that prices of wheat could be normalized.

Meanwhile district administration has decided to conduct raids against flour mills and Atta chakkis for checking prices and action would be taken against profiteers.