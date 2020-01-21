UrduPoint.com
Atta Chakki Owners Hail Decision Of Importing Wheat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:37 PM

The Atta Chakki Owner's Association Hyderabad has hailed the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan to import 0.3 million tonnes of wheat to improve the availability of wheat flour at reasonable price throughout Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Atta Chakki Owner's Association Hyderabad has hailed the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan to import 0.3 million tonnes of wheat to improve the availability of wheat flour at reasonable price throughout Pakistan.

The President Atta Chakki Owners Association Haji Muhammad Hafeez Khanzada, General Secretary Mohammad Haroon Arain and other office bearers termed Prime Minister's decision as right step to tackle the situation in the country.

They said Flour Chakki Association had written a letter to the Prime Minister on August 31, 2019 and informed him about upcoming flour crisis with a suggestion to take decision for importing wheat to avoid the situation.

They said Federal government's decision to import 0.3 million metric tons of wheat was a right step to end flour crisis created by the hoarders.

Haji Muhammad Hafeez Khanzada said delay in procurement of wheat by Sindh Government and its unjustified distribution had made the situation more deteriorated.

Atta Chakki Owner's Association has time and again complained the Sindh Government about unjustified wheat distribution but it did not pay heed to it, Khanzanda said and demanded of the provincial government to take notice of poor performance of Sindh food Department so that such kind of crisis could not happen in the future.

