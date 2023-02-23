UrduPoint.com

Atta For Conducting Elections As Per Schedule

February 23, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Atta Tarar on Wednesday said that elections in all provinces of Pakistan should be held as per schedule.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is bound to conduct free and fair elections across the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on early elections, he said economic condition does not allow the country to hold elections separately. He said that a huge amount of money is required to conduct elections in two provinces.

In reply to a question about suo moto taken by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, he said, that his party welcomes the larger bench.

He, however said that the government is engaged in relief and rehabilitation works. He further stated that the process of census is also underway to get better results in next elections.

