Open Menu

Atta Tarar Assumes Charge Of National Heritage & Culture Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 06:38 PM

Atta Tarar assumes charge of National Heritage & Culture Division

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday assumed the charge of the National Heritage and Culture Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday assumed the charge of the National Heritage and Culture Division.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assigned the additional portfolio of National Heritage and Culture to Attaullah Tarar the other day.

The Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture and other senior officials welcomed the minister on his arrival at the National Heritage and Culture Division.

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shaheera Shahid and Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan were also present on the occasion.

The National Heritage and Culture secretary gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the functioning of the Heritage and Culture Division.

On the occasion, the minister said, “I am proud to have an opportunity to serve Pakistan at the national and international levels.

Responsibility of the National Heritage and Culture Division was both an honour and a challenge for him, he added.

Tarar said Pakistan had a diverse history, culture and strong cultural heritage. “Culture is an important part of our national identity,” he added.

Vowing to promote the cultural identity of Pakistan at the global level, he said drama and music were major components of the national culture, which were recognized internationally.

He said the positive image of the country would be promoted worldwide through culture, music and drama.

The minister resolved to work with all stakeholders of the cultural sector, including artists, cultural institutions and the public for betterment and development of artists community.

“We have to preserve the cultural heritage of Pakistan for future generations,” he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Music All

Recent Stories

Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in P ..

Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 02 missing children reunited with mother

02 missing children reunited with mother

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiri leaders express commitment to intensify f ..

Kashmiri leaders express commitment to intensify freedom struggle

2 minutes ago
 Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district

Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district

2 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marks Int'l Museum Da ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marks Int'l Museum Day

1 minute ago
 Images of Pakistan: photo exhibition held at Tehra ..

Images of Pakistan: photo exhibition held at Tehran

2 minutes ago
Commissioner directs DCs to be active in field to ..

Commissioner directs DCs to be active in field to provide relief to citizens

21 minutes ago
 Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September

Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan debut at International Olympiad Informati ..

Pakistan debut at International Olympiad Informatics (IOI) 2024 in Egypt

21 minutes ago
 IGP directs to conduct Psychological test of Islam ..

IGP directs to conduct Psychological test of Islamabad Police officers

21 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces resu ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces results of Matric, FA

21 minutes ago
 ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warr ..

ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warrant for Netanyahu

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan