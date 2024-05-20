Atta Tarar assumes charge of National Heritage & Culture Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday assumed the charge of the National Heritage and Culture Division.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assigned the additional portfolio of National Heritage and Culture to Attaullah Tarar the other day.

The Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture and other senior officials welcomed the minister on his arrival at the National Heritage and Culture Division.

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shaheera Shahid and Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan were also present on the occasion.

The National Heritage and Culture secretary gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the functioning of the Heritage and Culture Division.

On the occasion, the minister said, “I am proud to have an opportunity to serve Pakistan at the national and international levels.

Responsibility of the National Heritage and Culture Division was both an honour and a challenge for him, he added.

Tarar said Pakistan had a diverse history, culture and strong cultural heritage. “Culture is an important part of our national identity,” he added.

Vowing to promote the cultural identity of Pakistan at the global level, he said drama and music were major components of the national culture, which were recognized internationally.

He said the positive image of the country would be promoted worldwide through culture, music and drama.

The minister resolved to work with all stakeholders of the cultural sector, including artists, cultural institutions and the public for betterment and development of artists community.

“We have to preserve the cultural heritage of Pakistan for future generations,” he remarked.