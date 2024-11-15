Atta Tarar calls for culture driven climate actions at high-level ministerial dialogue in Baku

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday made a passionate call for taking culture driven climate action to address the global climate crises

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday made a passionate call for taking culture driven climate action to address the global climate crises.

While delivering a speech at a high-level ministerial dialogue on the Cultural Heritage and Climate Change in Baku, the minister began his speech with a heartfelt commendation to Azerbaijan, the UAE and Brazil for bringing all the nations together for the second high-level dialogue on culture based climate action.

“Here in Baku, a city that breathes history and radiates cultural vibrancy, we find ourselves surrounded by the reminders of the strengths and resilience that heritage brings to our lives,” he said while describing the city as “a testament to what a culture can achieve. It preserves the past, shape the present and guides us towards more resilient future,” he added.

The minister remarked, as I reflects upon the legacies like Baku, I reminded of the cultural gems back home in Pakistan where the people of Indus civilization which originated along the banks and tributaries of the mighty river Indus which is also a home to one of the world UNESCO heritage sites Mohenjo Daro which dates back to 2500 BC.

He said, “today, as we convene here to discuss about how we channel these values, our ingenuity, creativity and resilience to address one of the greatest challenges of our times, the global climate crises, the communities, across the world, are feeling the devastating impacts of climate change.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s meager contribution to the global carbon emission, he said that his country was among the top ten countries that was most vulnerable to the climate change which not only posed great threat to the lives and livelihoods but also culture and national heritage.

“In 2022, we were faced with most devastated floods. Thousands of people including indigenous people were displaced, and when we come to calculate loss and damage we were caused a damage of 13 billion USD,” he noted.

He said the world is not only facing the risk of losing lives and livelihoods but also “irreplaceable tradition, knowledge and size that define who we are". “If we hope to alter this discourse, we must unite to bring forth our most innovative and inclusive ideas,” he remarked.

As representatives of culture in our nation, he said all the nations hold the responsibility to advocate for the role of culture in driving climate action.

“In Pakistan, we understand that climate action must also mean protecting our culture heritage and integrating cultural perspective into adaptation efforts,” he said, adding “we see this not only as an obligation to preserve our past, but also an opportunity to build a sustainable future that respects and includes all voices.”

The information minister said culture based solution could help the world adapt immediate impact of climate change while equipping with resilience to face future challenges. “Our efforts must be all encompassing and inclusive and we must ensure that culture based climate actions are embedded in our policies, just as climate consideration must be woven in our culture sector,” he stressed.

Atta Tarar believed that the role of culture in addressing climate changes often remained underappreciated.

Pakistan is committed to this approach, he said, adding “in our national adaptation communication, we highlighted the essential role that cultural heritage plays in strengthening community, identity and wellbeing and resilience.”

“Protecting cultural heritage not only honors our past but enhance stability and prosperity in changing climate,” said the minister who was encouraged by the growing consensus cross the global community that cultural heritage and indigenous knowledge and resilience of traditional practices are powerful tools in our climate action toolkit.

He said “the culture is not only an inheritance from past rather it is living breathing force that shapes our present and empower us to create a better future”.

Through culture, he said resilience, innovation and solidarity are needed to confront the climate crises.

“In our commitment to culture and resillence, we can lead by example showing the world the heritage and traditions we cherished are not just reminders where we have been, but beacons guiding us where we can and must go together,” the minister stated.

In conclusion, the minister cited the saying of the Holy Prophet (SAW) that says: “if the final hour comes while you have a sapling in your hand, you should plant it”.