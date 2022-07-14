Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar has strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for hurling threats at the Punjab government authorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar has strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for hurling threats at the Punjab government authorities.

While reacting to the threats given to Punjab chief secretary, inspector general of police and other provincial officers during a public rally at Muzaffargarh, he said that as per law, it was a crime to give threats to any administrative, police or other official. He said that hurling threats by the head of a political party was really regrettable.

Tarar said that the PTI chairman had lost his senses due to a certain defeat in the by-polls.

He said that Imran Khan exhibited his criminal mentality by giving threats to the officers. "Blaming people and giving threats was reflective of a fascist mindset. But, the fascist agenda of a fascist party would meet failure," he added.

He said that all officers and officials were performing their duties with utmost impartiality and honesty for the upcoming by-polls. Imran Khan had no proof of partiality of any officer and he was just doing politics of allegations, he added.

He said that if Imran khan again hurled at threats, action would be taken against him as per law.