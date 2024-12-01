Atta Tarar dares PTI to show video evidence of straight firing by LEAs on protestors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday dared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to share the video evidence with the public which could prove that the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) had opened straight firing on its protestors who descended on Islamabad a couple of days ago.

“I have shared the video evidence that show how a person from the protest told the protestors to open indiscriminate firing on the police. Now, I challenge the PTI to share one video of straight firing or live ammunition by the LEAs against the protestors,” said the minister while addressing a news conference.

The minister was flanked by Federal Secretary for Interior Khurram Ali Agha, IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Ali Randhawa. Different videos were palyed during the press conference that shown how the PTI protestors used guns, shells and marbles against the LEAs.

Tarar categorically rejected the propaganda being peddled by the PTI on the social media regarding the direct firing on protestors, saying it was the PTI which brought professional criminals and Afghan Nationals to the protest to ensure that there would be a bloodshed in the whole city.

He said Murad Saeed, who was hiding in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister House, was also present in the protest and led an armed group that wielded guns, shells and glass marbles which were recovered from them later on their arrest from the frontline.

No personnel of the LEA is allowed for the live ammunition, he said, adding that the fake videos and pictures were being created to cover up their humiliation and political failure from the so called final call.

He said that the Pakistan Institute of the Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Poly Clinic had already issued their press releases that clearly stated that no death occurred due to the firing of the law enforcement agencies.

“Likewise, we are calling them out for their fake propaganda and communicating the fact to the people through different channels,” he added.

He said the armed protestors were being identified through video evidence as there were a large number of people who were directly involved in creating chaos and anarchy in the country.

The minister underlined the need for effective prosecution of those involved in challenging the writ of the state and martyring and injuring the personnel of different LEAs.

“We had received the intelligence reports that an attempt was being made to create chaos, anarchy and killing under the garb of the so called final call so that some political scores could be made over dead bodies.”

He said the government had indicated time and again during different press conferences that they wanted the dead bodies to achieve ulterior motives and for that matter, they used tax payer money and resources of the KPK government.

The minister said the Government had proposed them to hold the protest at the Sangjani area but they were hell bent on holding the protest at D-chowk which is just near to the red zone where the Belarusian President was staying.

He said that the PTI had a track record to stage violent protests in the country and had been giving a call for protest whenever there was a visit of foreign delegation in the country, citing the recent protests by the party at the time SCO summit which was attended by 12 countries’ prime ministers.

He said the visit of the Chinese Prime Minister got delayed for seven months and the ptv came under attack just due to the PTI protests in the past. SSP Asmatullah Janejo was attacked and beaten by the PTI during 2014 protest that showed their mindset to pressurize the state by showing violence.

“States never bow down before anyone,” he said, adding that the government of Pakistan would maintain the writ of state and law and order at all cost by ensuring the safety of the public.

In Paris, London and Washington DC, the governments proposed the areas for protests, he said, asking whether any civilized country allowed the protestors to wield AK-47 guns and possessed shells and glass marbles during the protests.

“The purpose of their protest is to get dead bodies, derail peace and sabotage economy,” he remarked.

They have no public agenda, he said paying tribute to the people of KP who rejected their so called call.