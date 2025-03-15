Open Menu

Atta Tarar Felicitates APNS Newly Elected Office Bearers Of Executive Body

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Atta Tarar felicitates APNS newly elected office bearers of executive body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Executive Committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

He extended felicitation to President Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Naz Afreen Sehgal, Secretary General Athar Qazi , Vice President Shahab Zuberi, Joint Secretary Mohsin Bilal and Finance Secretary Naveed Kashif.

The minister, in a news statement, said the APNS set remarkable journalistic tradition by always playing major role in promoting responsible and independent journalism.

Media is an important pillar in any democratic society, he said while lauding the role of APNS in promoting democracy, upholding journalistic values and raising awareness among the public.

He said it was a priority of the government to resolve the issues faced by the media industry, assuring all out cooperation in this regard.

Tarar said the government is committed to promote freedom of the press and resolve the media industry issues.

He expressed the hope that APNS would continue to play its traditional role in upholding journalistic values, promoting development of media industry and providing accurate information to the masses.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

2 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

2 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

3 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

3 hours ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

3 hours ago
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

4 hours ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

4 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

5 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan