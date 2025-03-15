Atta Tarar felicitates APNS newly elected office bearers of executive body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Executive Committee of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

He extended felicitation to President Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Naz Afreen Sehgal, Secretary General Athar Qazi , Vice President Shahab Zuberi, Joint Secretary Mohsin Bilal and Finance Secretary Naveed Kashif.

The minister, in a news statement, said the APNS set remarkable journalistic tradition by always playing major role in promoting responsible and independent journalism.

Media is an important pillar in any democratic society, he said while lauding the role of APNS in promoting democracy, upholding journalistic values and raising awareness among the public.

He said it was a priority of the government to resolve the issues faced by the media industry, assuring all out cooperation in this regard.

Tarar said the government is committed to promote freedom of the press and resolve the media industry issues.

He expressed the hope that APNS would continue to play its traditional role in upholding journalistic values, promoting development of media industry and providing accurate information to the masses.