Atta Tarar Felicitates Arshad Ansari On Re-election As President LPC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar felicitated Arshad Ansari and Zahid Abid on their reelection as President and Secretary respectively of Lahore Press Club (LPC) during the election for the year 2025.

In his congratulatory message here on Monday, the Information Minister congratulated Arshad Ansari on election for the 13th term as President LPC, expressing the hope that the newly-elected body will continue to work for the welfare of the journalists in the coming year.

The Information Minister extended his best wishes to the newly elected body including Zahid Abid (Secretary), Afzaal Talib (Sr. Vice President), Saima Nawaz (Vice President), Imran Sheikh (Joint Secretary), Salik Nawaz (Finance Secretary) and the members of the governing body.

Atta Tarar said that the PML-N government firmly believe in freedom of press and freedom of expression, adding that the government was taking tangible steps for the welfare of the journalist community in the country.

Hailing the journalist community of Lahore, he said the journalist community of Lahore had a vital role in the supremacy of law and order and continuity of democratic values.

He further said Lahore Press Club was a potent voice of journalists, adding that the LPC had always played its role in highlighting the problems of the masses in the parliament.

