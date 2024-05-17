Atta Tarar gets additional portfolio of National Heritage & Culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assigned the additional portfolio of National Heritage and Culture to Attaullah Tarar who already holds the portfolio of Information and Broadcasting.

“The prime minister, in terms of rule 3 (4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to allocate the additional portfolio (business of Government) of National Heritage and Culture, in addition to his own responsibilities, to Mr Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, with immediate effect,” said a notification.