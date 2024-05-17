Atta Tarar Gets Additional Portfolio Of National Heritage & Culture
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assigned the additional portfolio of National Heritage and Culture to Attaullah Tarar who already holds the portfolio of Information and Broadcasting.
“The prime minister, in terms of rule 3 (4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to allocate the additional portfolio (business of Government) of National Heritage and Culture, in addition to his own responsibilities, to Mr Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, with immediate effect,” said a notification.
Recent Stories
Realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A Look at Q1 2024
OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner
Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails
PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor lauds Saudi Arabia investment in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Warning against illegal decanting, sale of loose petrol, fireworks5 minutes ago
-
SC serves show-cause notices to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal on anti-judiciary remarks5 minutes ago
-
Two-day STEM conference held in Islamabad15 minutes ago
-
Inter-provincial posts being in DG Khan being equipped with modern gadgets: DPO15 minutes ago
-
Ex ED APP Ghani Chaudhary's wife passed away15 minutes ago
-
DePaul university representatives visit Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
FDA crackdown on properties converting illegally to commercial25 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam participates in farewell reception of outgoing Federal Secretary SAFRON25 minutes ago
-
PIC directs FBR to disclose information on tax evasion35 minutes ago
-
Maritime Affairs Minister visits Naval HQ35 minutes ago
-
Event held at IUB to mark World Hypertension Day35 minutes ago