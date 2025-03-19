Open Menu

Atta Tarar Graces Iftar Dinner As Chief Guest

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has graced an Iftar dinner, hosted by Secretary Information for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Bahawalpur Division Pir Adnan Bodla, as a chief guest.

The event brought together newly inducted members of the federal cabinet, prominent political figures, social leaders, and members of the bureaucracy, said a news statement.

On the occasion, the minister lauded Pir Adnan Bodla's dedication to the PML-N, describing him as a valuable asset to the party.

He emphasized Bodla’s consistent efforts in promoting community and business initiatives, both within Pakistan and internationally. “Pir Adnan Bodla’s contributions, whether he is in Pakistan or overseas, are highly commendable. He always strives to promote community engagement and business programs,” he remarked.

Pir Adnan Bodla expressed his gratitude to the Minister and all the attendees, including the parliamentarians and federal ministers, for gracing the occasion.

He reiterated his commitment to serving the party and the nation.

