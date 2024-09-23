(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar expressed grief over the death of the mother of senior journalist Chaudhry Hussain Riaz.

The minister, in a message, expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.

"The mother is a blessing of the Almighty which has no substitute," the minister said while praying to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.