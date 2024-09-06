ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of the mother of senior journalist Ihtesham Yusuf.

The minister, in a news statement, expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.

There is no substitute for the mother, he said, adding the demise of the mother of Ihtesham is an irreparable loss and big blow to the bereaved family.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.