Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Mohsin Shirazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Thursday expressed a deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Mohsin Shirazi who is the brother of Senior Anchor Persons Asma Shirazi from Hum News and Asim Shirazi of Such News.

The minister, in a condolence message, sympathized with the bereaved family, saying he shared their grief and sorrow in such a difficult time.

The minister, who was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Mohsin Shirazi, said the relation of brother and sister is the strongest bond after parents and this is a gift from the Almighty for the humans.

He termed the demise of Mohsin Shirazi a big loss for the bereaved family.

The minister prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant the courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.