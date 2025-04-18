Atta Tarar Grieved Over Demise Of Mother Of Advisor To Finance Minister
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday expressed condolences over the passing of the mother of Khurram Shehzad, who is the Advisor to the Finance Minister.
Atta Tarar, who is saddened to hear the news, sympathized with the bereaved family.
"There is no substitute in the world for a mother which is a sacred and selfless relationship," said Attaullah Tarar in a news statement.
"The passing of the deceased is an irreparable loss for the bereaved family," said the minister.
He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.
