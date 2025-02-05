Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday expressed a deep grief over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan, terming him a “visionary leader” and a “symbol of unity”.

“Deeply Saddened by the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

A visionary leader and a symbol of unity, his contributions to education, health, and global peace will always be remembered,” the minister wrote on X formerly Twitter.

The minister also posted his grandfather, former President Rafiq Tarar’s picture with Prince Karim Aga Khan on X to recall the two’s special bond, which was built on mutual respect and service to humanity.