Atta Tarar Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Maimoona's Mother
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday expressed a deep grief over the passing of the mother of senior journalist from the Independent urdu, Maimoona Khan.
The minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to Maimoona Khan and her family in a condolence message.
"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Maimoona Khan's mother's passing," Tarar said, adding "there is no substitute for a mother."
"A mother's affection, prayers, and love are the most precious assets of a person's life," he remarked.
The minister prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.
