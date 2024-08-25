Atta Tarar Launches Operation Clean Up On PTV, Axes 25 Shows: Report
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar has launched a comprehensive overhaul of Pakistan Television (PTV), “shutting down 25 low-rating shows” and introducing a new policy aimed at promoting openness, professionalism and constructive criticism.
According to a news report published by a local daily on Sunday, the minister had vowed to root out “sifarishi culture, incompetence and fake news” on PTV.
Tarar said this is just the beginning of the “Operation Clean Up” initiative.
The report said the minister had faced resistance from “vested interests and mafias but remains resolute in his mission to transform PTV”.
The minister has announced the recruitment of professional anchors and producers, while warning that fake and incompetent staff would be sent packing.
The report said the minister had also engaged multiple experts to revamp PTV’s programming, aiming to make it comparable to private channels.
Tarar has addressed concerns about the rating of talk shows on ptv, stating that the policy has been changed to allow for openness and criticism of the government.
According to the report, the minister has also hinted at taking action against those behind a malicious social media campaign resisting the changes.
“With a focus on marketing and sales, Tarar aimed to make PTV’s shows profitable and vibrant, starting with the successful coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup,” the report noted.
