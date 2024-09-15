Open Menu

Atta Tarar Rules Out Any ‘person Specific’ Legislation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Atta Tarar rules out any 'person specific' legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday ruled out any “person specific” legislation, reiterating the government’s commitment to ensure speedy justice for the people of Pakistan.

“Reforms are overdue to give the people of Pakistan access to speedy justice,” he said while talking to the media inside the Parliament House.

To a query, he said the government would complete its numbers in both the Houses for the new legislation.

“This impression is wrong that there is any person specific legislation as we are legislating for only the greater good of the masses,” he stressed.

“All parties are unanimous to ensure speedy justice for the people at their doorstep,” the minister remarked.

He said the meeting of a special committee which comprised of allied parties was underway. The reforms were of the national importance and the Cabinet would meet shortly on this matter.

To another query, he said leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazl ur Rehman is our old ally and partner.

