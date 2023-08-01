Open Menu

Atta Tarar Sees 'new Standard Of Justice' For Imran Niazi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Atta Tarar sees 'new standard of justice' for Imran Niazi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Attaullah Tarrar on Tuesday alleged that with fixing of PTI chief Imran Niazi's case for hearing by the apex court a "new standard of justice" had been set up.

Addressing a press conference, he questioned as to why the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was favoured out of the way.

"There is hardly an applicant in the country whose case has been fixed for hearing twice in the apex court against the trial court's proceedings," the SAPM added.

He said Imran Niazi filed two applications in the trial court to stop the Toshakhana case proceedings and nine in the high court, but all were rejected and same was the case for his plea before the Supreme Court in that regard, which was also turned down.

Now once again he had filed another application in the apex court to stop the trial court's proceedings and that was fixed for hearing, which was unprecedented, the SAPM added.

