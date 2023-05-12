UrduPoint.com

Atta Tarar Terms Relief To Imarn "a Match Fix"

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Atta Tarar terms relief to Imarn "a match fix"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Attaullah Tarar here on Thursday termed the relief given by the apex court to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan "a match fix".

Talking to the media, he said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party leadership were denied relief by the courts in false cases for years.

He claimed that the lawyers of the PTI chairman were aware of the decision of the superior court in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

  He also played the purported audio leak of Khawaja Harris Raheem, the lawyer PTI chief, with the private tv anchor in which he was heard saying that Imran Khan would get relief from the superior court.

Atta Tarar alleged," Imran Khan has been given out-of-way relief in the case." He claimed that Imran Khan had committed corruption of Rs. 60 billion, which was validated by today's decision.

He said action would be taken against Khawaja Harris Raheem and an application would be moved in the courts against him.

