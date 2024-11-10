Atta Tarar visits NA-177, meets his voters, attends events

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Saturday met his voters in NA-177, attended various social gatherings and interacted with the community members.

The day began with his attendance at the wedding reception of PML-N leader Sohail Sattar’s son in Johar Town. The minister congratulated Sohail on his son’s marriage, offered well-wishes to the newlyweds, and took part in a group photo to commemorate the occasion.

Following the reception, he visited the residence of Saadia Malik in UC-239, Township, where he expressed his condolences on the recent passing of her mother. Offering prayers for the deceased’s peace and strength for her family, he was joined by prominent community figures, including Ashfaq Jutt and Aslam Chaudhry.

Later, the minister attended a football match at Township’s sports ground, where he received a warm welcome, complete with flower garlands. He shook hands with players from both teams, encouraging them in their sportsmanship. Additionally, he directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) director general to ensure necessary facilities provision at the park.

The day concluded with a visit to Shehbaz Jafri’s residence in UC-233, where the minister offered prayers for the soul of Jafri's late mother and strength for the family. Notable attendees included Syed Imran Shah, Asif Shah, and Muhammad Iqbal.